An agreement for the city of Branson to assume ownership of 76 Country Boulevard from the Missouri Department of Transportation will appear before the board at a later date.
Branson aldermen voted 6-0 to defeat a road relinquishment agreement with MoDOT, as well as a supplemental agreement, stating the issue would be brought back before the board following the completion of the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District annex.
“Staff is recommending this supplemental agreement be defeated,” said Keith Francis, director of public works/engineering for the city, “Upon approval of the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District annexation, this item be brought back before the board for approval at a later date.”
The deed covers all of 76 Country Boulevard, from Sunshine Street on the east, up to and including the intersection at Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in the west.
Originally, the city entered into a road relinquishment agreement with MoDOT in 2016. At the time, then-City Engineer David Miller said one of the key reasons for taking ownership of the road includes the ability to bury utility lines.
Originally covering a 10-year payment period, Miller said the supplemental agreement removed provisions for funding opportunities, clarifies the city’s ability to manage utility lines and changes the time period of payments from MoDOT to Branson to cover long-term maintenance.
MoDOT’s payment plan to Branson was revised in the supplemental agreement. Payments were accelerated to a five-year payment plan from a 10-year plan, resulting in a total of $5.2 million to the city. The accelerated payment cycle also accrues less interest, resulting in the city receiving $416,400 less than it would on the 10-year payment plan.
