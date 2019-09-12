Jeff Seifried, president and CEO of the Branson Lakes/Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB, has been named as a finalist for the Visit St. Pete/Clearwater President and CEO position.
In a press release from the St Petersburg Clearwater Area CVB, Pinellas County Administrator Barry A. Burton announced Seifried as one of the three finalists for the position, alongside Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau President and CEO Christopher Barrett and Visit Pensacola President and CEO Steve Hayes.
“We expanded our nationwide search and found extremely well qualified talent in these candidates,” said Burton in the release. “I’m again counting on our community to meet our finalists and provide feedback to assist in my selection of our next tourism leader.”
Members of the public and tourism industry are being invited to a meet and greet event with the three finalist on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater, Florida, stated the press release.
Seifried was named as the Branson chamber president and CEO in 2015. Before coming to Branson, he worked as the the Manager of Regional Development for the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News Archives.
Calls to Seifried by the Branson Tri-Lakes News were not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.