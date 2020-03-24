The Branson Police Department has received approval from the city’s aldermen to apply for three grants to work on targeted campaigns in the city of Branson.
According to Chief Jeff Matthews, the three grants discussed are annual grants they’ve applied for and have received for years.
“We’re always seeking opportunities to apply for the grants,” said Matthews.
“Specifically, these grants provide us the ability to provide focused patrols to reduce crashes through directed enforcement at specific high crash, high offense locations. The additional hand-held radar units also provide us much needed equipment that enables us to do our job more effectively.”
The three grants are as follows:
1. Missouri Department of Transportation grant funding to fund D.W.I. traffic enforcement.
The Branson P.D. is applying for a $9,000 grant to conduct special DWI enforcement throughout the city. This grant would cover Branson officer’s overtime to conduct these campaigns during specific campaign dates set by the Missouri Highway Patrol throughout the year.
According to the release, last year alone the Branson P.D. worked 932 traffic crashes and arrested 46 people for DWI.
2. The Missouri Department of Transportation grant funding for hazardous moving enforcement and equipment.
This grant is for $11,190 and will fund officer’s overtime while conducting enhanced hazardous moving enforcement during specific campaign dates as set by the Missouri Highway Patrol while also providing the funding for two hand-held Lidar radar devices.
According to the report, this grant and equipment will help provide officer presence focused on aggressive driving behaviors, other dangerous moving violations and crash reduction efforts in Branson.
3. Missouri Department of Transportation grant funding for youth alcohol enforcement.
This grant is for a total of $4,500 that will fund officer’s overtime to work specific campaign dates regarding youth alcohol enforcement in Branson.
