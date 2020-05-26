A youth baseball tournament that was to be played in Branson this year has been moved to 2021.
Last week, Babe Ruth League’s Major70 World Series Director Michael Solanik had announced that the annual Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series that was to be played in Branson this summer had been canceled. This week, the Babe Ruth League announced that it will now take place in August 2021.
According to a press release from Solanik, due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the Board of Directors of Babe Ruth League, Inc. has made the decision to forgo the traditional Regional and World Series formats for 2020.
“These are unprecedented times,” said Steven Tellefsen, President/CEO for Babe Ruth League, Inc. “And while it is upsetting to think of all our participants who will be disappointed by this announcement, Babe Ruth League’s highest priority remains the health, well-being and safety of our participants, families, volunteers, and fans. It is our hope that our players will be allowed to return to their community playing fields and play as much baseball and softball as they can for the remainder of the 2020 year.”
Branson has hosted the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series since 2017. Robert Faherty, Vice President for Babe Ruth League, said Branson “has been a quality host.”
“I am continually amazed at the support, excitement and professionalism the entire community shows,” Faherty said. “The city of Branson, the Branson Convention & Visitors Bureau, Ballparks of America, and Babe Ruth League, Inc. have worked together to form a wonderful team and the perfect home for the Cal Ripken Major/70 Series. We look forward to providing the perfect setting for our managers, coaches, players, as well as their families and fans, to enjoy another big-league experience in Branson in 2021. Even though we are unable to hold our time-honored Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series this year, we are exploring other tournament opportunities to possibly hold in Branson in 2020.”
Until we can safely meet on the diamond, Babe Ruth League urges its membership to focus on the guidelines set by the organization, as well as all local, state, and federal governments. For the most up-to-date information, continue to check the Babe Ruth League website (www.baberuthleague.org), social media, email and league portals.
Based in Hamilton, N.J., Babe Ruth League is a nonprofit, educational organization dedicated to developing better citizens by providing properly supervised baseball and softball competition for players ages 4 through 18.
