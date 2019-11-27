A Southern Stone County Fire Department Lieutenant was injured this afternoon (Nov. 27), when the water tanker truck he was operating overturned while he was en route to a house fire in Cape Fair.
Southern Stone County Fire Public Relations Officer Eric Nielsen said that at 3:14 p.m. crews were dispatched for a residential structure fire in the Cape Fair area, off of Cedar Lane.
While en route to the fire, Nielsen said one of their own were injured when the water tanker truck they were driving overturned on Y Highway between Reeds Spring and Cape Fair. The lieutenant was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Springfield to be treated for moderate injuries.
When fire units arrived at the scene of the two-story blaze, the call was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire.
“The occupants were home at the time. They heard an explosion in the garage,” Nielsen said. “It was a split-level home with a garage on the lower level. All occupants were able to get out of the house without any injuries. The occupants included four adults and five children.”
The five children rangedin age from 3 to 12. Nielsen said the American Red Cross responded and provided the family with assistance for the night as the house was a total loss, and they did lose everything.
As of press time, the cause of the fire and the explosion were still under investigation. The Northern Stone County Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene.
Also as of press time, the water tanker truck accident was under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. There were no passengers in the truck.
