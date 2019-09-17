For the first time since the Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour began making their annual trips to Branson, the Consolidated B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil has joined the line-up of historic aircrafts touching down at the Branson Airport this week.
Joining the Diamond Lil will be FIFI, the Boeing B-29 Superfortress, a P-51 Mustang, a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a T-34 Mentor. The Diamond Lil was set to make her Branson debut appearance in 2016, but was unable to make the flight due to mechanical issues.
B-24 Flight Engineer Mat Ellison said after being down nearly four years for maintenance, the Diamond Lil rejoined the tour this year after receiving three new engines and a whole bunch of new modifications. He said that anyone coming out to the airport this week to experience these historic aircrafts are in for a treat.
“It’s the only place in the world right now where I guarantee you there’s a B-24 and a B-29 (FIFI) sitting on the same ramp,” said Ellison. “This whole year we’ve tried to keep them together as much as possible.”
Built in 1940, the Diamond Lil was being used by two Trans World Airlines pilots to practice landings in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During landing, the right main brake locked up and the aircraft departed the runway. The plane’s right gear collapsed, the nose gear failed and the bomb bay was significantly damaged.
As the aircraft was still flyable, but too damaged to return to service as a bomber, she was used as a C-87 Liberator Express prototype and returned to service in 1942 to haul personnel and equipment between the five B-24 production plants and vendors.
Ellison said the Diamond Lil was sold to the Continental Can Company in 1948, where she was repainted and outfitted with a luxury interior.
“They used it as a private jet for about 10 years. Then it went to Mexico to an oil company, and they did the same thing until the CAF got it in about 67’ or 68’ and we’ve had it ever since,” said Ellison. “The whole time, we’ve been converting it back into a bomber, because it was posh. It was like a first class private jet when we got it, and now it’s obviously not.”
The Diamond Lil arrived at the Branson Airport on Monday morning just before 11 a.m. Shortly after, FIFI, the Boeing B-29 Superfortress, also touched down at the airport.
Paul Maupin, member of the Commemorative Air Force and the FIFI crew, said while on tour he mostly gets asked what FIFI did during the war.
“Well it didn’t do much, and that’s part of the reason we have it. It was delivered to the Army Air Force at the Smokey Hill Air Force Base in Kansas on July the 31, 1945, so literally a week before the war ended,” said Maupin. “So the airplane, as far as we know, was never outside the United States. As far as we know, it never had an assigned crew. FIFI is the first name this plane ever had, and she was an old lady before she got named.”
Ellison said that being a part of the CAF and bringing these planes to places across the country is a labor of love, and a way to honor his grandfather who flew in these bombers.
“As those World War II guys are passing on, the history and all those stories are lost. When we come out to places like this, the guys came out of the woodwork that you never would have suspected that they were the guys dropping the bombs back in the 40’s,” said Ellison. “Just to hear those stories and learn some of those stories and just get them more comfortable talking about it with their families. That’s always my big goal, to keep the history alive.”
The AirPower History Tour will be open to the public starting on Wednesday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Branson Airport.
Attendees will have the chance to not only get up close and tour these planes, but the CAF are selling tickets for those who would like the chance to ride in one of these historic aircrafts. The B-29 will only fly on Saturday and Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and the B-24 will only fly on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. The supporting aircrafts will offer rides all five days of the event.
Ticket prices to ride range between a couple hundred dollars to a few thousand depending on which aircraft you want to ride in, how long the flight is and what seat you get to sit in during the flight.
Aerobatic Air Shows with legendary Aerobatic Pilot Mike Galloway will be taking place on Friday, Sept. 20 at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Additional event activities will include a classic and military car show, music, food, and a flight simulator.
A portion of event proceeds and food sales will benefit the Branson Veterans Task Force and Civil Air Patrol Cadet Programs for area youth.
Visit AirPowerTour.org.
