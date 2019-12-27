Nearly one year ago, Amy Strahan took office as the newly elected Taney County Circuit Clerk, and since that time she has strived to keep her office working efficiently for the county.
Strahan is a longtime resident of Taney County and is a graduate of Forsyth High School. Strahan began working in the circuit clerks office in 2003. After 12 years of service to the department, she was hired to work for the Kirbyville School District in 2014, where she stayed for four years.
In the Aug. 7, 2018 primary election, Strahan ran to fill the position left by former Taney County Circuit Clerk Beth Wyman. Strahan won the election by a vote of 4,724 to 3,792 and ran unopposed in the November 2018 general election, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News Archives.
Since taking office on Jan. 1 of this year, Strahan said she believes things are running efficiently.
“I would just like to say that I have great clerks in place. They do a great job. My job is just to oversee that the courts are working efficiently, and I believe that we do a great job with that.”
As she had already spent more than a decade working in the circuit clerks office, Strahan said her return was a smooth transition.
“There are some great clerks in place here,” Strahan said. “The transition I feel like has been very smooth. They’re very busy. They have a lot of work to do, and they’ve welcomed me. We were able to pick up and continue moving forward.”
Strahan adds that she remains grateful to the voters for giving her the opportunity to return to her old stomping grounds.
“I believe it’s been a great year, and I would like to thank them for their continued to support of me. I’m thankful for this opportunity to serve them.”
When asked about any challenges she’s faced in her new position, Strahan admitted that her office has had a few.
“There’s always challenges, but I believe we have been able to work through those very well,” said Strahan. “Obviously, working for the state, there’s things that they drop on us that we just have to be able to work through and continue to make sure the process is flowing like it needs to flow, so people can go through their hardships as easily as possible on our side.”
Strahan also said that since taking the position, she has not made any major changes to the office and doesn’t foresee any changes being made in the future.
“I’m just really enjoying doing this job and serving the community,” Strahan said. “I just look forward to help continuing to serve the citizens of Taney County.”
The Taney County Circuit Clerk position is a four-year term.
