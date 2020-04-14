Branson Mayor Edd Akers released a statement on April 10 to give an update on the city of Branson’s accomplishments in 2019.
In the release, Akers also mentioned how he is planning to address and update the Branson public soon in regards to the fast-changing information surrounding COVID-19.
“The first week of March, I began work on a State of Branson communication,” said Akers in the release. “How quickly my focus changed because of the current health pandemic. I will address and update the community on the current, fast-changing information from the COVID-19 situation, but because we receive year-end data in the first part of March, I wanted to take a brief moment to update you on how 2019 ended.”
Financially, 2019, according to Akers, was the second-best year Branson has experienced in the last five years, being only slightly down from the record setting year of 2018. The total city debt ended the year at $190.1 million, being down 20% over the last five years, with continuous measures by city hall administration to reduce debt.
2019 building permit activity was reported to have skyrocketed to $122.1 million. With the end result of $16 million more than the two previous years combined.
According to Akers, Branson is working on making adjustments for any financial impacts COVID-19 will have and ensures its residents that every department continues to assess and adjust budgets in relation to COVID-19 issues impacting Branson.
Some actions that have already been implemented include: reducing staffing, a hiring freeze, and outside training and travel freeze.
“A cornerstone of our fiscal responsibility includes maintaining reserves for unexpected situations like this, which provides a buffer allowing the city to continue functioning on behalf of our citizens,” said Akers.
According to the release, the below statement includes more highlights of what the city accomplished in 2019:
–Planning & Development successfully completed and adopted a new sign code.
They also successfully managed the city’s highest volume of plan reviews, inspections and construction value ($122 million).
–Utilities completed construction of a 2,400-square-foot storage building by internal personnel to store the AquaDam flood protection system. They also completed an equipment and structure upgrade at Lift Station 5 near Alexander Park and completed the Cooper Creek wastewater plant component upgrades, which included improvements in hydraulic flow capacity, pumping and screening capabilities. Utilities also completed a Branson North booster system, which allows for more stable and consistent water pressure to homes near the entrance to Branson North.
–The Branson Police Department worked to reduce the Uniform Crime Report Part I crime for 2019 by 5% while it also saw a 14% reduction in UCR Part I crime in 2018. The Branson Police Department also filled eight police officer positions, added a second canine and closed the year with multiple successful community engagements. These engagements included National Night Out with 16 neighborhood parties, the Summer Teen Engagement Program STEP with 10 at-risk youth, graduated class No. 3 of Citizens Police Academy and formed the Branson Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.
–The Parks & Recreation Department completed major improvements at the Branson Lakeside RV Park. They also completed several major capital maintenance projects including pool sandblasting, gymnasium floor refinishing, improved the RecPlex walking path, extended the Sunset Park walking path and completed improvement projects in Eiserman, Epps, John Nygard, Branson North, Stockstill and Murphy parks.
According to Akers, 2019 also included several high-caliber recognitions for city staff at city hall, including national, state, and regional awards and recognitions of city employees who serve as leaders of their respective organizations.
“It is my honor to witness the sincere attitude the employees at city hall have for serving you, our citizens, stakeholders, and visitors,” said Akers.
Visit bransonmo.gov for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.