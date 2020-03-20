With all the closures happening around Branson to combat the spread of COVID-19, the city of Branson decided to close some doors to the public.
City officials chose to close City Hall to the public, beginning March 20.
Also, starting March 20, the city of Branson’s Recycle Center will also be closed to the public.
According to the release, work will continue as normal at City Hall.
“Work will continue in City Hall as normal, but with reduced staff levels,” stated the release.
“Residents, community members and visitors will still be able to pay utility bills, renew business and liquor licenses and pay taxes on our website, by mail, email, utilizing a drop box at City Hall or paying by phone.
“Complete and specific instructions for doing all of these things can be found on our Emergency “CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19” update tab on our website.”
For any questions, please contact the appropriate department in City Hall:
- Billing and payment processing - Finance Department: 417-337-8529
- Engineering/Recycle Center: 417-337-8559
- Planning & Development: 417-337-8549
- City Clerk/Municipal Court: 417-337-8522
“The City of Branson continues to work in coordination with our partner agencies, as well as the state and federal government, to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and to ensure our response actions are based on the latest facts,” stated the release. “We will communicate updates to the Branson community as the situation changes and as we make additional decisions regarding our local response.”
Visit bransonmo.gov for information.
