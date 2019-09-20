A number of city residents attended the Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting on Sept. 16 looking for answers as to why, instead of removing the current asphalt and resurfacing Main Street over the weekend, crews were only sealing the road.
During the April 2019 election, Forsyth residents voted in favor of a question to issue capital improvement sales tax revenue bonds in the amount of $1.15 million for the purpose of financing street improvements within the city. By voting yes, residents also approved the continuation of the city’s capital improvement sales tax of one half of one percent on all retail sales within the city to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.
At the meeting, newly appointed Forsyth City Administrator Chris Robertson said he wanted to apologize for the miscommunication between himself and the city residents.
“It was the city’s original intention to do every city street in Forsyth,” said Robertson. “That’s why we went out for the bond. I’ve been quoted as saying, ‘We’re going to do every city street’ and that was our intention.”
Robertson explained that, due to a miscalculated estimate made by HDR Engineering, their estimate was too low and the bond wasn’t going to cover the amount the bids were coming in for. He added that when they realized what had happened, they brought experts in to reevaluate each city street to determine which streets needed to be a priority.
The experts decided, since the roads in the uptown area are probably a foot thick and are in the best shape of any city street, they wouldn’t resurface those roads.
“So they said the best plan of action, would be to micro-surface (the roads) with the sand slurry seal and hot seal all the cracks and then restripe everything,” Robertson said. “Taking away that much milling gave us enough budget to, in turn, do several more city streets that we weren’t going to have the money to do.”
Robertson added that, at this point, the only other area not getting the resurfacing treatment is the Oremus area, but once this bond issue has been paid for, they can begin to tackle the streets that didn’t get resurfaced this round.
“If we have to do it with our yearly maintenance budget. If we have to do it 100 feet at a time. We are going to get to every city street that we can, but we just can’t do it in the confines of this bond at this time,” Robertson said. “I’m going to take the blame for not letting the community know that this was happening.”
Following Robertson’s address to the crowd, Forsyth resident Charyl Soyland also addressed the room, saying she appreciated Robertson’s apology but wanted more from the city officials.
“People are personally calling me going ‘What’s going on? You told me they were going to put new asphalt on the ground. That they were going to scrape the streets,’” said Soyland. “I have no idea. I am the citizen. You all work for the city and city aldermen. It is your job to get out information. Not my job to come to you and say ‘Hey, how come they’re doing something on Main Street on Saturday in the afternoon when nobody was told anything. That’s backwards.”
Soyland also said she was overjoyed knowing that Main Street was going to get redone, because she was hoping that by removing some of the old asphalt, the sidewalk would have become higher than the road.
“Our problem right now on Main Street and why I was so excited about it was, No. 1 when the water hits Main Street on the middle of David and Main it is now running onto the sidewalks, because there is no curb. That would have been taken care of. The other thing is, I can’t do my sidewalks until the street is fixed, because I need to tip my sidewalks just enough to run the water off. So in the meantime as the water sits on those sidewalks, they get worse and worse and they’re cracking every day.”
Soyland also said that she was worried that some day, the water could become high enough to flood the buildings.
Another change to the street improvement plan, according to Robertson, is that instead of being done in phases, the project will now be completed all at once.
“Originally we talked about phases,” Robertson said. “We thought we were going to fight the weather. We thought it was going to have to be done in phases in spring and summer, but Journagan (Construction) said they’re just going to come in here and rock and roll and do it.”
Toward the end of the nearly 30-minute discussion, Forsyth Ward I Alderman Jack Baker reassured attendees that the city isn’t locked into this bond issue being the only one that they’ll ever do.
“I talked to our bond man before the meeting started, and we can run another bond issue next April to make up what we’re short if our cash flow can justify it. That’s not to say it will happen, but we’re going to look at it and see if there’s a way we can do that,” said Baker. “We’re as surprised as you are that we weren’t going to be able to do all the city streets, but we just didn’t get enough money in the bond issue. So that’s upcoming. That’s something we have to do between now and January.”
Others in attendance encouraged city officials to do more to inform residents of such changes in the future and suggested taking to social media to help spread that information.
Following the public comment period of the meeting, the board of aldermen immediately went on to pass the first and second readings of the ordinance authorizing the issuance of the capital improvement sales tax and improvement revenue bond for the amount of $1.23 million for the purpose of financing street improvements.
Forsyth Ward II Alderman Cheryl Altis was absent from the meeting.
