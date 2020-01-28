The Branson Centennial Museum in downtown is hosting another edition of “Tuesday Talk,” its monthly event featuring various topics of local historical interest presented by knowledgeable speakers, at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
February’s “Tuesday Talk” will feature longtime Branson radio personalities Steve Willoughby and Janet Ellis, who spent 22 years together on the “Steve and Janet in the Morning” show on 106.3 KRZK.
Willoughby was an employee at Earls Family Broadcasting beginning in 1986, and even hosted a morning show with a different partner before Ellis was hired. Folks at the station decided to keep the show going with only Willoughby, but soon found Ellis.
A University of Oklahoma graduate with a degree in musical theater, Ellis was producing a local TV morning show at a now defunct station in Branson.
Ellis said she was fired on April 1, 1994, and at first believed it to be an April Fools’ Day joke. While Ellis wasn’t the first choice for the job, her chemistry with Willoughby was easy to see.
According to Willoughby, Ellis, with her theater, TV and “Hollywood” background, was the perfect foil.
That partnership ended up lasting 22 years. Over that time, the duo interviewed countless country music entertainers, movie stars, politicians and many of their favorite neighbors.
Some of their favorite moments coincide with some of Branson’s biggest moments.
The duo wrapped their show for the final time July 22, 2016.
The Branson Centennial Museum is at 120 South Commercial Street in downtown.
Visit wrvhs.org, or call 417-239-1912.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.