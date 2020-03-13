The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, which covers Catholic churches is southern Missouri, including the Tri-Lakes area issued a general dispensation to anyone who does not want to risk attending Mass due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic.
The diocese, after taking advice from the College of Consultors, issued the following directives:
1. A general dispensation is offered to anyone in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau who does not want to take the risk of attending Mass, regardless of age.
2. Anyone 60 years (CDC designation) or older should not attend Mass, since they are the most vulnerable to this virus. They are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass.
3. Persons who have underlying medical issues that put them at risk, or persons with compromised immune systems, should not attend Mass. They, likewise, would be dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass.
4. Persons who are not feeling well, no matter how mild the symptoms, should not attend Mass. They also are dispensed from the obligation.
5. The faithful who are in attendance at Mass are reminded to avoid physical contact with others and should attempt to keep a safe distance from each other. These directives and dispensations will remain in effect until further notice. The diocese will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation, and offer further directives as circumstances change or as further direction is given by public officials.
6. Stations of the Cross/Adoration etc. with smaller numbers are allowed.
7. The provision of Canon 962.1,2 allowing for General Absolution for a Penance Service may be utilized following Form C, Rite for Reconciliation of Penitents with General Confession and Absolution. However, priests should make themselves available if private Confession or Anointing of the Sick is needed.
8. Limit music and preaching so as not to prolong the gathering.
9. All non-liturgical events should be cancelled.
10. Ushers/money handlers/gift bears should sanitize their hands regularly.
