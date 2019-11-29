The Missouri Department of Transportation is temporarily closing three Taney County roads next month to replace deteriorating drain pipes.
In a press release, MoDOT announced starting on Monday, Dec. 2, they will close MM Highway, east of Prospect Road near Kirbyville, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this one-day closure, crews will work to replace one pipe underneath MM.
From Tuesday, Dec. 3 to Friday, Dec. 6, and again on Monday, Dec. 9., MoDOT will close K Highway, in the areas between Missouri 76 and the end of state maintenance, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. During these closures, MoDOT crews will be working to replace five deteriorating drain pipes underneath the roadway. Crews will install one pipe per day, the release stated.
The final scheduled road closure will take place at J Highway, in the area south of Kirbyville. The closure will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The road closure will continue through late December, but a completion date has not yet been scheduled. For this project, MoDOT crews will be replacing a total of 15 drain pipes. Crews plan to replace one pipe per day over the next several weeks, according to the release.
During all three of these projects, the effected roadways will remain open at night and during the weekends. Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zones, but will be unable to travel through the work zones, the release stated.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes. No signed detours are planned, but electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule, according to the release.
Drivers are urged to check MoDOT’s Travelers Information Map at modot.org for road closings and traffic impacts.
