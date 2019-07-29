A young woman from O’Fallon, Missouri was killed in a single vehicle crash on July 27, eight miles east of Bradleyville in Taney County.
In an online crash report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Mark Blakey, 20, of Ava was traveling west on Highway 76, when his 2006 Ford Ranger ran off of the right side of the road. Blakey overcorrected, returned to the road, then ran off the right side of road a second time and struck a fence.
The impact of the crash caused a passenger, Haley Allison, 20, of O’Fallon to be partially ejected from the vehicle. Allison was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen, according to the online crash report.
As required by law the surviving driver was tested for alcohol. Neither Blakey or Allison were wearing their seatbelt, the crash report stated. The highway patrol reported this fatality crash as its 61st for the 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.