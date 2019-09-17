A graduate of Forsyth High School has returned back home to open a new veterinary clinic.
On Sept. 3, Stephen Holland, DVM, and his fiancee, Marin Harmon, DVM, held a soft opening of their Taney County Veterinary Service Clinic in Forsyth.
Holland and Harmon met while attending Drury University in Springfield. Holland, who graduated from Forsyth in 2009, achieved his undergraduate degree in 2013. Harmon, originally from Fordland, graduated a semester later. Holland and Harmon both went on to attend the University of Missouri Veterinary School.
After graduating from MU in 2017, Holland began working in California, Missouri at a mixed animal practice before returning to his hometown last Christmas. At that time Holland began doing home and farm calls for strictly large animals out of the back of his truck, while also working part time at the Kirbyville Veterinary Clinic.
When Harmon graduated in May of this year, the engaged duo began to work together in June to treat any animals they could out of the truck, while also looking for office space for an actual clinic.
“We do farm calls and still do house calls, but it’s a lot easier to do small animal stuff here, because we have more diagnostics and things to play with here to try and figure out what’s going on,” said Holland. “Our original idea was to have a clinic on the edge of town, because we would like for the ability for people to bring us large animals. We don’t have that here.
“So I think our first couple of years here, it’s going to be just testing the waters to see if we want to stay in this building long term or if we find something more on the edge of town that will work better for our whole practice and what we want to do.”
When asked about the transition from working out of the truck to moving into a clinic, Holland explained that, while it’s happening a lot faster than they thought it would, having a clinic has always been the plan.
“The plan always has been to have our own mixed animal practice and be able to offer the best care that we can. You can only do so much out of the truck,” Holland said. “Large animals out of the truck was a good, easy place to start, and that’s more of my passion. We just kind of fell upon this location and got things rolling.”
Harmon added, “We’ve got a lot of support from people, and that’s been good. I think we’re going to do really well.”
While Holland and Harmon both said they enjoy treating some of the larger animals like cattle and horses, Harmon said she really enjoys working with some of the more exotic animals.
“I have a lot of experience in that area. My dad works at the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, so I’ve had a lot of exposure to all those kinds of animals and done a few down here as far as birds and stuff. So hopefully we can build that practice, because I enjoy doing it. It’s different and new.”
With the different shows and attractions in the area that feature animals, Holland said they’ve already had the opportunity to treat a number of exotic animals. While they are willing to look into anything, Holland added that he’ll leave the touching of any snakes to Harmon.
“There’s obviously going to be things that we’ve never seen or touched before, but that’s the case for everybody at some point,” said Holland. “With (Harmon’s) interests, especially in exotics stuff, and our willingness to look stuff up and try to be able to help people out, we’re willing to try to help anything or anyone that we can.
“So far, I feel like we’ve had some pretty cool experiences with turkeys, parrots, camels, llamas and things outside of your normal stuff.”
When it comes to house calls and farm calls, Holland said they will continue to offer those services, but now that they have the clinic, they will be getting a little more selective with house calls for smaller animals. He said when it comes to services like euthanasia for a pet, they will continue to offer those at-home services.
“A lot of dogs hate coming to the vet clinic to begin with,” Holland said. “The last thing you want to do in their last few hours of life is throw them in a car, bring them up here and stress them out, so being able to offer that at home, I think, is good for everybody. I think people will really appreciate that, so we’re going to keep offering that.”
Appointments are preferred, but walk-in emergencies are welcome at the TCVS Clinic. The clinic also offers 24/7 emergency services, but for large animals only.
When discussing the goals that they each have for the clinic, Harmon said, first of all, she just hopes people will come see them.
“Just providing the best care that we can to people and their pets,” said Harmon. “Someone that they can trust. That’s my goal.”
Holland added, “Me being from here, my goal before I went to vet school was to be able to come home and provide a service and help people in my community that helped me growing up. It means a lot from me to come back home and give back to the community that I grew up in and that I enjoy.”
Due to the no overnight boarding rules in the city of Forsyth, the Board of Aldermen passed Bill 521 last month, which grants the TCVS Clinic special permission to operate within the city limits and board small animals or newborn farm animals overnight in emergency situations.
The Taney County Veterinary Service Clinic is located at 15752 US Highway 160 in Forsyth. The clinic is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment or for additional information call 417-251-9970.
