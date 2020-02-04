The ‘76 Project’ has been tabled for the time being.
It was decided by the board of aldermen to “fail” the final reading, to amend the adopted 2019 budget that would go toward the first phase of the 76 Project.
This amendment would transfer funds from the Tourism to the Capital Projects Funds, that would then fund the moving of the currently overhead utility lines underground from Presley’s Theater to the Branson Ferris Wheel property.
According to Mayor Edd Akers, in order to provide some transparency to the subject, he led with the following statement:
“Back in April 10, 2018, this body authorized the Mayor to enter into a cooperative agreement with the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District (CID) for cooperation efforts to operate and administer the district and to operate, maintain, fund and finance community improvement district improvements.”
This original bill authorizing the mayor to enter into the cooperative agreement with the 76 Entertainment CID passed 6-0.
The move by the board to fail the final reading was suggested by both Gail Meyer, chairman of the CID and Jeff Seifried, President and CEO of Branson/ Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB, to potentially create the extra time needed for the CID to get in line with the specific amount of signatures requested by some of the aldermen.
“We needed 86 (signatures), after a review of the attorneys we have 90,” said Meyer. “The board (said) they want 92 because there may be some technical flaws. We had 92, we found a couple technical flaws, and today we have 90. Once we get two more, then we will want to present that petition to the city clerk.”
“We know you guys have been dealing with a million and a half dollars for public utility undergrounding. It’s in your budget, we know it’s passed seven times and we still don’t have that done. My suggestion to you would be to just withdraw the issue for a couple meetings, get back to city business and then we’ll bring it back.
Seifried also shared Meyer’s viewpoint of temporarily tabling the bill.
“There is great excitement in the community to get these power lines buried. I’m not hearing anything, at least from the business community, to say different,” said Seifried. “I think you’re in a tough spot.”
“I do understand that some of you might be willing to support this once the clerk and the CID have gone through the process of formalizing and verifying the signatures. I don’t know if your phone has been ringing off the hook, but I know mine has with this particular issue, and I would just ask you to consider to table this until we’ve gone through the certification process with the clerk.”
This bill will be brought back before the aldermen at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.