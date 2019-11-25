Efforts are underway to repair the Beaver Creek Bridge, near Kissee Mills, which was recently closed by the Missouri Department of Transportation due to major deterioration to the support structure of the bridge.
The bridge, which was built in 1953, was closed to traffic on Friday, Nov. 22 after a routine safety inspection found that the concrete bridge columns that support two of the four girders were several deteriorated. MoDOT Southwest District Bridge Engineer Matt Geiger said they’ve classified the situation as a fracture critical bridge.
“Two out of the four girders, the east main pair, there is very little concrete that holds up the girders. So they’re close to the point where they’re on the verge of a girder collapse,” said Geiger. “So we felt it was important that it no longer be deemed as safe. We have to close the bridge until we can get it fixed.”
Geiger shared that today (Nov. 25), MoDOT finalized a repair plan. Starting tomorrow morning (Nov. 26), MoDOT crews will begin setting up the equipment to launch the repair process.
“We’re going to use steel members to shore-up ( or support) the girders, because it’s kind of in a bad location. It’s 30 or 40 feet above the water and the water’s up again. So we just can’t work from the ground and shore everything up,” Geiger said. “We’re going to have to lay equipment across the top to shore across the top of the bridge to go from one steel span to the next in order to support it. Then we’re going to jack hammer all of the rest of the bad concrete out from under the girder bearing areas and then we’ll pour some new concrete back in there with the additional rebar.”
MoDOT officials believe that the repairs being made to the bridge could last into mid-Dec., but an exact completion date has yet to be announced.
MoDOT inspects a bridge every 24 months unless otherwise scheduled. Geiger explained that there was no signs of deterioration when the Beaver Creek Bridge was inspected two years ago.
“It was an unusual case,” he said. “This one went from being in pretty good shape to really bad real quick.”
As far as the cause of the rapid deterioration, Geiger said he’s not exactly sure what caused it, but he has a couple theories.
“I’m pretty sure it’s just freeze/thaw cycles, moisture leaking through the expansion joints, leaking through the deck and just having water getting through cracks and freeze/thaw cycles leading to the concrete to deteriorate and bust out,” Geiger said. “It’s kind of an unusual location where we don’t typically see this, but this is the important reason why we do the inspections.”
Since the closure, the approximately 2,000 drivers that use the bridge on a daily basis are now forced to use Missouri Routes 125 and 76 to detour around the bridge. Geiger shared that while he is fully aware that the detour is an extremely long inconvenience to drivers, but the fact of the matter is the bridge is no longer safe.
“There’s really not much holding up the girders. If it would have a lot of traffic and the bridge gets moving, there is the potential for the girders to collapse,” said Geiger. “If it were to collapse it would be catastrophic event if somebody would be on the bridge when it collapsed. With the height of how far it would fall, it would be very serious, if not likely fatal injuries.”
Geiger said that he expects the repairs being made to the bridge will last several years. He added that officials are already looking into long-term plans for a bridge replacement that could take place in three to six years from now.
As crews work to make the emergency repairs to the bridge, Geiger said he would like to encourage people to abide by the closure and not attempt to drive around the barricades.
“If people move the barricades it makes it harder for other people to realize that it’s actually closed. Just look out for the safety of everyone,” Geiger said. “Yes, I understand its an extreme inconvenience because it’s a really long detour, but it’s really in everyone’s best interest.”
Drivers will have access to entrances and driveways on either side of the bridge, but will not be able to cross the bridge. Visit modot.org.
