The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the name of the man who drowned in Lake Taneycomo while attempting to evade a Taney County Sheriff’s Deputy the morning of Aug. 11.
In a press release, Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell said at approximately 3:01 a.m. a deputy attempted to stop a sport bike motorcycled traveling on Business 65 in Hollister. The driver, now identified as Tyler Jones, 26, of Hollister, refused to stop and traveled north through the roundabout onto east Highway 76. Jones then turned left onto Lake Shore Drive where, approximately a quarter of a mile down the road, he laid his bike down and began to run on foot.
Jones then jumped over a guard rail and traveled down a steep embankment towards Lake Taneycomo. The deputy pursuing Jones remained on the roadway and did not follow the driver over the guardrail. The deputy was able to see Jones running out of sight on the edge of the lake, according to the press release.
A short time later, the deputy reported he could hear Jones yelling for help. At approximately 3:03 a.m. the Western Taney County Fire Water Rescue Unit and the Taney County Ambulance District were called to the scene. The deputy did go down the embankment to the lake to where he was able to last see Jones, but was unable to locate him, stated the press release.
When the Western Taney County Fire Water Rescue Unit arrived, they located Jones in approximately seven to 10 feet of water, around 15 to 20 feet from the shore. Jones was submerged in the water and deceased, according to the press release.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Deputy Coroner Bryan Koppitz at 4 a.m., according to the MSHP drowning incident report.
As more information becomes available on this investigation, we’ll have it for you here at bransontrilakesnews.com.
