Bridge work in Taney County originally scheduled to begin this week has been postponed until next year.
In a press release, officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation announced last week that they would be closing down one southbound lane of Route 65 traffic over Bear Creek Bridge for approximately two weeks.
That closure has since been postponed until the week of Jan. 6, 2020.
During the closure, MoDOT crews will be repairing components underneath the bridge.
Once work begins, the one southbound lane will remain closed ‘round the clock during the repairs, but the other southbound lane with remain open, according to the release.
While the repairs are underway traffic slowdowns and backups are possible during heavy traffic volume times and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes if possible.
Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule, the release stated.
