Christmas trees are taking over Branson, and you have to see them all.
In total, 56 tree displays have been documented for the 2019 Landmark Tree list with six being new this season.
“Christmas trees are the perfect way for all of us to celebrate a sacred tradition, the natural beauty of the Ozarks and the creativity and ingenuity of our area. Small, medium or large, traditional or wildly unique, naturally growing or artificial, brilliantly lit or gently glowing, we love them all,” said Ann McDowell, executive director of the Branson Christmas Coalition. “Many of our area trees have unique stories to tell -- about recycling, honoring military families and the true reason for the season. And there are many more stories to be told.”
The Branson Christmas Coalition guidelines say that, in order to qualify for the list, a tree must be more than 20 feet tall, within a collection of 10 or more trees or completely unique in its material, structure or presentation.
The 2019 Christmas tree facts says the greater Branson area is home to more than 1,500 traditional, live-growing, light strand and creative Christmas trees each year from Nov. 1 - Dec. 31.
However, not all of these trees are just designated for Christmas. Five Christmas tree displays are dedicated to veterans, active duty military and patriotism.
To see the Veterans Week inspired trees you can visit the Branson Landing roundabout, Westgate Branson Woods Resort, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, the Branson Hills interchange at U.S. 65 and at 1107 W. Main St., Veterans Memorial Garden.
According to the press release, the city of Branson has 16 new 3D light trees from four to eight feet tall inside the Branson Landing Roundabout this holiday season, and this tree collection will shine red, white and blue through Veterans Day on Nov. 11, and then display five glorious colors for the Christmas season until the end of this year.
Also, the 10-mile trek from the downtown Branson roundabout, up Main Street to 76 Country Boulevard and all the way out to Silver Dollar City showcases five additions this year, and a quick jaunt down 165 includes the sixth, at a total of eight locations with 23 new Christmas trees in all.
Some areas to visit in Branson to see trees are all three Track Family Fun Parks, McDonald’s, Fall Creek Steak & Catfish House, Big Cedar Lodge, Butterfly Palace, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and the Titanic.
According to the press release, the year-round effort to develop and enhance the holiday season by becoming famous as “America’s Christmas Tree City” is the mission of several area businesses who are dedicated to making November and December bigger and brighter than ever in Ozark Mountain Country.
“Becoming famous for Christmas trees is great for Branson and for Ozark Mountain Christmas. Last year, our visitor research showed that 3.8% of visitors in November and December came because of the promise that we are “America’s Christmas Tree City” and that translates into over $20 million of economic impact,” said McDowell. “Ultimately we want Christmas trees to beautify our area and encourage more folks to come to Branson to enjoy all the wonderful music shows, attractions, dining and shopping we have to offer. Branson is perfect for family holiday fun, and having the largest, most diverse, beautiful and unique collection of Christmas trees in the country is perfect for Branson.”
For the complete list of 2019 Landmark Christmas Trees visit BransonChristmas.org.
