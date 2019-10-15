The 2nd Annual Ozark Mountain Webfest will be returning this weekend, but in its new home in Hollister.
The Ozark Mountain Webfest made its debut last fall as one of the Midwest’s first media/web series festivals of its kind. The event is designed to bring content creators together from near and far to showcase their work and give those creators the chance to mingle with other local talent.
Ozark Mountain Webfest Co-Festival Director Jason Brasier said the team is excited about their relocation to Hollister.
“We’re going to keep it a little bit smaller this year. We decided to be in Hollister, because we feel like it’s a place that we can really grow the festival to the point that we want to,” said Brasier. “We always described the web festival as, we wanted long term for it to be like a mini Sundance (Film Festival), and Hollister really provides us that opportunity.”
Brasier said that this year the webfest will be using the Hollister Vintage Train Depot for all their screening and panels. Due to its unique location in Hollister, everything else downtown Hollister has to offer is within walking distance, which Brasier said works great as a number of Downtown Hollister businesses will be providing 10 % off to webfest attendees.
The 2019 webfest events will kick off on Friday evening at 6:30, which will all be free and open to the public.
“We are going to be screening a documentary series called ‘My Ozarks,’ which is actually produced by a group over near the Doniphan area, called Ozarks Vitality,” said Brasier. “What they’re doing with that is really neat. It’s a documentary series showcasing people and areas around the Ozarks, and showing off what people are like and the things you can do around the area and showing off the beauty of the Ozarks and people. It’s to help bring tourism in.
“They’ve had a lot of films for Hollywood shot over near that area, so it’s also to show producers the area a little bit as well and the people.”
The Friday night showing of My Ozarks is being sponsored by the Missouri Film Commission, who will be hosting a Q&A panel after the screening. Following that panel, the webfest will show all of the horror submissions nominated for awards at this year’s webfest.
On Saturday, admittance into the webfest is $10 per person, which gets attendees into all of the day’s film screenings and panels. Brasier explained that, for this year’s event, many of their panelists will have a focus on film distribution.
“We have Ryan Carroll, who has worked oversees with Warner Bros. in China. So he’s going to do a panel on international distribution,” said Brasier. “Then Joy Milana from Missouri State is going to be doing a panel as well on distribution, but it’s going to be more in the United States type stuff. She’ll probably cover a little international as well.”
Carbon Trace Productions, a documentary film organization out of Springfield, will lead a panel following the showing of all the webfest nominated documentary films.
Their panel will focus on the “making of“ documentary films and the distribution of them. Brasier said the final panel of the day will be with Darrel Claunch, a visual effects artist out of Springfield.
“He’s done visual effects on some of the Marvel films and I think one of the Godzilla films. So we’ve got somebody in our own backyard that is getting calls from people in Hollywood to have him help do visual effects.”
The day of events will conclude with the annual awards presentation at 8 p.m. that night.
Local improv team SMASH will also be performing after the awards show.
While discussing the importance of hosting an event like this in the Ozarks, Braiser said he feels it’s important, due to the amount of talent that’s in the area, that deserves to be showcased and should have the chance to be seen by major film producers.
“Our goal with the festival is to be able to show (producers), ‘Hey, there are people that are here that know what they’re doing,’ and we want to be able to bring those filmmakers to the area to show it off to maybe intense them into filming down here sometime,” Brasier said. “So having a festival like that in this area is very important to not only showoff the area for tourism, but it’s also to showcase a lot of the local filmmakers as well.”
Hollister students who show their student IDs will be able to get into the festival for free.
For a full line-up of scheduled events, panelist and more visit ozarkmtnwebfest.com.
