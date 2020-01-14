Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Hagey found himself cold, wet and shivering on Monday after fulfilling a promise to members of the chamber.
Earlier this month, Hagey challenged chamber members to register for the 2nd Annual Hollister Chamber Jerseys, Jeans and Jackets Bash by agreeing to perform a Polar Bear Plunge into Lake Taneycomo if the chamber received 100 registrations for the bash by Friday, Jan. 8. at noon.
On Jan. 10, the Hollister Chamber announced that chamber members had successfully achieved their goal and were all invited to bear witness to Hagey fulfilling his promise.
At 2 p.m. on Jan. 13, Hagey waded out into the lake near the double bridges at the south end of the Branson Landing and completed a polar bear plunge.
Following his icy dip into the chilly January waters of Lake Taneycomo, Hagey thanked attendees for helping the chamber reach their goal.
The Jerseys, Jeans and Jackets Bash is being held on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Chateau on the Lake Resort in Branson. Visit hollisterchamber.net for additional information.
