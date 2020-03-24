The Forsyth Board of Alderman passed an ordinance establishing fee increases for the city’s potable drinking water and sanitary sewer services.
At their regular meeting on Monday, March 16, alderman read and approved the second and final reading of Bill 523. The first reading of the bill occurred at the February alderman’s meeting.
The increase will take potable water service and sanitary sewer services from a rate of $4.30 to $4.35 per 1,000 gallons of water used. The base rate for both water and sewer will remain at their current rates of $12.50 and $13.50 respectively.
“When the rates are raised, they’re not just raised on a whim,” said Forsyth City Administrator Chris Robertson. “We do a rate study and by a state statute we have to stay in front of the eight ball, meaning we can’t lose money as a utility.
“We can break even and we can make money, but by a state statute we can’t lose money.
“Angela (Leist, Forsyth Finance Officer) keeps a close eye on that and tells us where we’re at with our revenues and spending and where we need to be. We try to stay up with the raises for the electric producers too and the wastewater providers and everything that goes up. We’re not trying to make a lot of money, we’re just trying to stay ahead of the curve.”
Since 2013, the base rate for water has increased by $1.40 and the rate per 1,000 gallons of water has increased by $1.30.
The base rate and rate per 1,000 gallons of water used for sewer services has also increased by $1.60 and $1.30 respectively since 2013, according to numbers collected from Branson Tri-Lakes News Archives.
The bill also states that the current security deposits for potable drinking water services are $100 for residential and $200 for commercial.
The rate for sanitary sewer service for customers who do not have a metered water service will continue to be $25 per month and new sewer connections shall cost no less than $500, according to the bill.
