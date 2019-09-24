It’s almost time for the 2019 Branson National Night Out.
National Night Out promotes police-community relationships through a national community-building campaign. Several communities, neighborhoods and first responders gather to participate in building stronger communities to promote safer, more caring neighborhoods.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. there will be National Night Out parties around the city.
National Night Out parties in Branson:
–Branson North
–Cantwell Hills
–Eiserman Street
–Lucia Ridge
–Parkview Terrace/Commerce Park
–Hiawatha Heights
–Branson Meadows near Galewood Street/Summerwood Drive
–Foggy River Woods near Shady Drive
–Skyview Drive
–Lakewood Estates
–Branson Park Apartments
–Plato’s Cave
–Pointe Royale
–Country Bluff
If you want the Police and city departments to attend your neighborhood Night Out, you can call the station at 417-334-3300 or message them on Facebook.
“National Night Out is an excellent opportunity for neighbors to rekindle relationships, foster new ones, and work toward strengthening community and neighborhood livability,” said Chief Matthews in the media release. “Last year’s National Night Out events were a huge success and neighbors across the City enjoyed quality time visiting with new and old friends.”
According to the media release, all departments in Branson, including the Police Department, Fire Department, Public Works, Utilities, Parks and Recreation and Administration will be out, traveling to each neighborhood block party to meet with residents and to explain how they can utilize city resources.
Contact Officer Darold Donathan for information on neighborhood party locations and contacts at ddonathan@bransonmo.gov or 417-337-8503.
For more information about National Night Out, visit their website at nationalnightout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.