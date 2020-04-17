Branson Fire & Rescue released their 2019 performance report.
According to the release, the annual performance report for 2019 documented “another successful year of relatively low fire losses and no civilian fire-related injuries or deaths.”
The release states that, in 2019, the fire department responded to 4,980 incidents including 81 working fires, 2,869 medical emergencies, 277 injury motor vehicle accidents and 1,753 non-emergency incidents including automatic fire alarms. The reported fire losses for the year totaled $531,677. The average response time to emergency incidents was 4.09 minutes.
“Most of this fire loss occurred at a motel property and a single-family residence,” said Branson Fire & Rescue Chief Ted Martin.
“Our firefighters kept fire losses to a minimum, as the estimated property saved at all of the reported working fires topped $65 million. Our goal is to keep fire losses under $1 million each year based on the size and demographics of our community as well as an emergency response model under five minutes.”
The estimated property loss for the motel property was $256,000 with an estimated property saved of $1,346,000. The single-family residence estimated property loss was $174,757 with an estimated property savings of $524,272.
According to the report, Branson firefighters are “fully involved.” They have installed more than 200 smoke alarms in the community, hosted a fishing tournament for their benevolent fund, raised $13,500 at the annual Fill the Boot campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and supported the “Shop with a Hero” event, as well as the “National Night Out” community neighborhood events.
Branson Fire & Rescue also provides technical services including inspections and permits. The full report contains highlights of the more than 3,200 inspections, community risk reduction programs, school fire drills and more that they accomplished in 2019.
Among these services, there were 281 lodging inspections, 16 school fire drills, 528 fire & life safety commercial inspections by the firefighters and 78 various types of operational permits.
Branson firefighters maintain an intensive training program to constantly sharpen existing fire and rescue skills as well as learning new programs to better enhance the department’s operations. Each career firefighter averaged 350 hours of training with a total of 13,651 hours accumulated.
Each firefighter is required to obtain a minimum of 20 hours of training each month to improve these skills.
This training is provided in-house by the Missouri Fire Rescue Training Institute, National Fire Academy and with other regional fire rescue training partners.
“Our professional firefighters work 24-hour shifts committed to maintaining our fire apparatus and equipment, participated in training on average of two or more hours each day, committed to physical fitness, (and) perform fire and life safety inspections to assist our area businesses in identifying and eliminating fire hazards.” said Martin in the report.
According to the 2019 fire department budget allocation, 63% ($4,219,117) went toward operations, 33% ($2,164,087) went towards support services, 3% ($205,426) went towards tech services and 1% ($45,100) went towards emergency management. Therefore creating a total spending of $6,633,730 for 2019.
The most highlighted items purchased for Branson Fire & Rescue in 2019 include the purchase of a new 107’ Ladder Truck for $1.1 million and the purchase of land for a new fire station. These purchases were made possible by the Public Safety Tax.
Other purchases include new fire-rescue equipment to outfit the ladder truck, an additional Fire Marshal position for technical services division, new interoperable mobile radios, new interoperable portable radios, three new outdoor warning sirens and a new extractor/washer for Fire Station No. 2, as well as the purchase of three new thermal imaging cameras, new smooth bore nozzles for fire apparatus, improved technical rescue cache of equipment for fire apparatus including rope rescue and water rescue items and 12 sets of new firefighter bunker gear.
“We look forward to an exciting 2020 for the design and construction of Fire Station 4 on Champaign Boulevard near 165 Highway. Thank You to our Mayor, Board of Aldermen and Community for your continued support!” said Martin.
The full report is available on Branson Fire Rescue’s website under the “2019 Performance Report” at bransonmo.gov/165/Fire.
