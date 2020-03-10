As the first presumptive case of coronavirus has arrived in the state of Missouri, Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall came before the Taney County Commission to address the global virus and it’s effect on the state.
At the commission meeting on Monday, March 9, Marshall explained that the coronavirus is a zoonotic virus, which means its a virus that started out in animals and then jumped to people.
“There are a number of other coronavirus’ such as MERS and SARS. They all run in the same family. They’re respiratory in nature,” said Marshall. “We really started to see transmission from human to human in January. We’re now seeing community transmissions, so that means initially we weren’t seeing a lot of transmissions occurring outside of those that travel. Now we’re seeing it being spread throughout communities.”
In the United States, there have been 423 cases of coronavirus since Jan. 21. There have also been a total of 19 deaths and a total of 35 states reporting cases as of press time, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Marshall shared that Taney County has zero cases of coronavirus, but Missouri does have one person in St. Louis who may have the virus.
“As of (Sunday, March 8) we have had approximately 26 Missourians that have been tested through the state health department and there are three additional tests that are pending. We currently have one presumptive case in Missouri and that was as of Saturday evening when that information was released. What that means is, initially, testing indicates that this person likely has coronavirus and that they’ll be doing follow-up testing to get a positive confirmation on that,” Marshall said. “They had traveled from Italy. It was a person in their mid-20s.”
On Saturday, March 7, Missouri Governor Mike Parson held a press conference to address the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Missouri.
“I am confident in the work of the Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis County Public Health Department and know that they will do what they can to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities,” Parson said in a press release.
Marshall also explained to commissioners that the main concern with this virus is that it is extremely contagious.
“We get a lot of questions regarding, how does this compare to the flu? They do have similar symptoms. They’re respiratory in nature. There is no vaccination for coronavirus as of yet,” said Marshall. “Statistically speaking, eight out of 10 people will have minor symptoms that are flu- or cold-like, and they’ll be treated at home. They will not need hospitalization or major medical care and they’ll resume normal lives.”
In a press release issued by the Taney County Health Department, officials urged the public to take everyday preventive actions recommended by the CDC to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including:
—While sick, limit contact with others,
—Cover your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze,
—Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth,
—Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated,
— And wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.
“The at-risk groups are considered to be those that are amino compromised, elderly, those with underlaying chronic conditions,” said Marshall. “Those are the groups that we are the most concerned about trying to reach out to. We do have a large level of collaboration with the Missouri State Health Department. So we are getting updates hourly and daily as soon as information is released we get notified of that.”
Marshall added that the Taney County Health Department themselves will not be testing at their facility.
“Testing needs to be done in a specific type of room with precautions from droplet and airborne, so a negative pressure room is recommended. Those are typically found in healthcare settings,” said Marshall. “So we’ve been in conversations with our health care partners as far as if someone were to call us and felt like they needed to be tested, how would we refer them, how would that handoff happen and we would deliver them a test kit.”
Marshall went on to explain that at this time the heath department does have a total of four test kits available, two in each of their county offices.
“In order to get a test kit from the health department it has to be authorized through the state health department and meet specific criteria,” said Marshall. “This information is changing very quickly, so that’s a piece that we’ll be keeping our eye on to see what recommendations are and what we need to do moving forward.”
Marshall also informed commissioners that the health department has created a community task force that includes county emergency responders, the ambulance district, health care partners and other local health jurisdictions.
“Just being sure there is a plan for our community and that we are all communicating on the same pages. So what would you do if someone popped up in our community with a case or a suspected case,” Marshall said. “Right now we feel it’s most important to just get that prevention message out there and then to know there is planning going on behind the scenes.”
Cox Medical Center Branson issued a press release this week urging people who feel sick, but are not seeking care, to avoid visiting the hospital or other health care facilities. They also announced that children ages 12 and under, not seeking medical treatment, will not be permitted to visit CoxHealth hospitals until further notice.
In a press release from North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, hospital officials said they are encouraging patients to stay home and call their health provider prior to coming into the clinic if they are running a fever, have a cough and have traveled out of the state or out of the county. They also are encouraging the public to limit their visits to the hospital and clinics to only when necessary.
Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 are encouraged to contact TCHD at 417-334-4544.
