A portion of Old Highway 160 in Reeds Spring was temporally shut down on April 20, while firefighters battled a tractor fire.
In a press release, Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen reported that, at 11:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to a location just south of Coon Ridge Road on report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival to the scene, units found a large mowing tractor fully involved in flames.
The tractor, belonging to the Stone County Road Department, had been mowing the southbound shoulder of the ditch line when it started smoking and then ignited, according to the tractor’s operator. Crews were able to use a combination of 2,000 gallons of water mixed with foam to extinguish the fire, the release stated.
Due to the fire, an excessive amount of hydraulic fluid and diesel fuel leaked onto the ground. Crews contained the contaminated runoff to approximately 200 feet of ditch line. An environmental response team from Springfield was called in to further mitigate the fluid, according to the release.
The tractor operator was able to escape the fire without injury, and no other injuries were reported. Fire units cleared the scene just after 1:30 p.m.
A video of the fire can be found on the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District’s page on Facebook.
