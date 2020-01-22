A man from Branson was killed in a two vehicle crash on Jan. 20, in Branson West.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Roman Hand, 40, of Branson was traveling north on Highway 13, when he attempted to pass another vehicle and his 2010 Toyota Matrix struck a southbound 2016 Jeep Cherokee head-on, being driven by Mackenzie Duvall, 19, of Branson.
Hand was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Stumpff Funeral Home. He was not wearing his seat belt, according to the crash report.
In a press release, the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District reported that they were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision that resulted in one vehicle on its side and one person trapped. The driver of the vehicle on it’s side was evaluated and declined transport to the hospital by Mercy EMS on scene.
After cleaning the debris from the roadway, crews washed off the road with water. Road crews then respond with salt to treat the road for potential ice. Highway 13 was closed for just over two hours and traffic was diverted, the release stated.
This incident is Troop D’s seventh fatal accident for 2020, according to the crash report.
