A suspect is in custody after using a stolen credit card at Target in Branson.
In a press release, Branson Police Department officials reported on Sunday, April 5, officers responded to the Target at 1200 Branson Hills Parkway to a suspect using a stolen credit card. Thanks to “great suspect descriptions” provided by Target employees, officers were able to investigate, locate, identify and arrest the suspect.
At the time of the arrest, the suspect still had the credit card, as well as several pieces of property that are also “likely linked to a recent Branson burglary,” the release stated.
As of press time, the suspect was still being held in the Taney County Jail and was awaiting charges from the Taney County Prosecutor’s office, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.