The Branson Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left a man from Branson with a gunshot wound to the arm.
In a press release, the city of Branson reported at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, the Branson Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 100 Block of Champagne Drive. Upon arrival to the scene, officers identified a 25-year old male with a gunshot wound to his arm and immediately administered first aid.
The unnamed man was treated and transported to a Springfield hospital by the Taney County Ambulance District to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Following a preliminary investigation, investigators believe that an unsecured weapon was left accessible to a young child, who accidentally fired the weapon, the release stated.
In the release, Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said that he would like to remind everyone that weapons must remain secured and inaccessible to children at all times and that there are numerous gun locks and security devices available on the open market.
This is an active investigation and Branson detectives are in contact with the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney regarding the child’s access to the unsecured weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.