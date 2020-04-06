Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Taney County.
As of press time, Taney County now has had a total of eight coronavirus cases. The Taney County Health Department’s Communicable Disease Investigation Team is working to contact any residents who may have come into contact the two newest cases.
“Although one of these cases is related to domestic travel, we want our residents to know that we are seeing community spread of COVID-19,” said TCHD Director Lisa Marshall in a press release. “We want to remind residents to follow preventive guidelines, including staying at home as mandated by the governor.”
In the press release, TCHD officials said they also want to remind residents to wear a face mask when out in public, to wash their hands frequently and practice physical distancing.
TCHD officials also want to remind residents who have scheduled an appointment for any TCHD service to call ahead before coming to their appointment. Clients who are screened and found to have a fever will be asked to reschedule their appointment, the release stated.
For information call 417-334-4544, visit taneycohealth.org or follow the TCHD on their Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest pages.
