The Forsyth Board of Aldermen have voted to support a Joint Resolution and Proclamation of Emergency for Taney County.
On Thursday, March 26, the Forsyth aldermen held a special meeting to discuss the resolution and proclamation, which is being created by the Taney County Commission.
“We are in support of it,” said Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty. “That’s what we’re here to vote on today, that our aldermen are all in support of this resolution, and it names off the cities that are all joining in are on this same resolution for Taney County.”
Dougherty explained that the county’s resolution and proclamation will not be a mandatory stay-at-home order.
“This is not mandatory stay-at-home at this point. You are strongly urged to stay at home, though. If a mandatory ordinance does go into place, the nonessential businesses with lobbies or interiors still open, will be closed,” Dougherty said. “There are to be no gatherings of more than 10 people, and a six-foot social distancing is required. If you go to a grocery store or any other essential business, you must maintain six feet from another person.”
Dougherty said that if Taney County ends up with any more positive cases of COVID-19, she believes the resolution will likely change to a mandatory stay-at-home order. Dougherty added that the resolution and proclamation is still in draft form.
“This is not complete yet, because we are still having some entities that are still joining on,” she said. “But we want to vote today in support of it, so that the city of Forsyth is on here.”
The aldermen voted 3-0 in favor of supporting the resolution and proclamation. Ward I Alderman Jack Baker was not present.
Following the vote, Dougherty also announced that, while she knows people won’t be a fan of this, she’s closing the city playgrounds.
“(The coronavirus) just lives too long on metal and plastic, and there’s no way to sanitize between each kid, so we are closing the playgrounds. (We are) asking people to stay off of them. We will lock the one up in Shoals Bend,” said Dougherty. “It’s pretty hard to do right now down at Shadow Rock, but if the rain continues, it’s going to flood the park probably before long anyway. Hopefully that doesn’t happen, but (flooding’s) a possibility.”
The Taney County Commission has included a discussion on the Joint Resolution and Proclamation of Emergency for Taney County to their Monday, March 30, meeting agenda. The commission meetings are held at 9 a.m. inside the Taney County Commission Hearing Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.