The Taney County Health Department on Friday afternoon announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the total number of Taney County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 to five. Two health care workers who work in Taney County, but live elsewhere, also tested positive in recent days.
The health department’s press release did not provide any details about the newest cases. The release does urge residents to continue taking preventive measures to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, such as staying at home unless leaving for necessities, practicing good hand hygiene, and to continue social distancing. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, contact your healthcare provider or the CoxHealth Virtual Visit. Only a healthcare provider can refer you for testing.
“This is a time for each community member to take social responsibility in keeping COVID-19 from spreading,” Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said in the press release. “We can’t stress enough the importance of prevention measures to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Please stay home unless you need essentials such as medication or food, or you are an essential worker and must go to work.”
Other important reminders are to stay in your home if you have been quarantined or isolated. By staying home, you are doing your part to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19. Use grocery delivery services or have a friend or family member drop essential supplies off at the doorstep. If you are living with someone under isolation or quarantine, ensure they remain in a separate room.
For information, call the health department at 417-334-4544, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, and visit their website at taneycohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.