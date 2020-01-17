The 2019 Branson Salvation Army Red Kettle Season may have come to a close, but there are still several ways people can make a difference as volunteers in 2020.
During the 2019 red kettle fundraising season, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, a total of $81,830 was raised. Branson Salvation Army Capt. Linda McCormick said that, while they were approximately $18,000 shy of their $100,000 fundraising goal, they still have two other fundraising means that can help them reach their Christmas goal.
“I still don’t have numbers from the mail or mail appeals. Those I won’t have until February,” said McCormick. “Those are the numbers from … people who come in and hand us a donation, or they mail something to our post office box. We track all of that during Christmas as well. But I know that most people are interested in how did the kettles do, because that’s what they see out every day in the community.”
McCormick said they are also continuing to take sealed bids on the 2004 Koun RV that was donated to the Branson Salvation Army until the end of this month.
“This is a donation that a couple came in and gave us at the end of October, so it was kind of the end of the camping season. But we put it out there with a $42,000 starting bid. It’s a beautiful 2004 Koun and it’s just beautiful. They have kept it up so well,” said McCormick. “They have to at least bid above the minimum bid. I won’t accept anything that comes in under that.”
The RV has 139,363 miles, has slide outs and runs on diesel fuel. It was stored for two years, so while the tires are four years old, they were only driven on for two. The RV also comes with a generator, a stabilizing system, a refrigerator, a stove, TV and VCR, a queen bed and a sleeper sofa.
Anyone interested in coming to see the RV or taking it for a test drive can stop by the Branson Salvation Army office. Bid sheets can also be picked up at the office or one can be mailed to an interested bidder.
While the Red Kettle season won’t start up again until later this year, McCormick said she currently is in need of community members who can step up as volunteers.
“Right now we’re working on getting volunteers for our warming centers, so that we can get that reopened,” McCormick said. “The one volunteer I had got hurt and can’t do it. So we haven’t been able to open, because I can’t open on my own.”
In order to open the warming center, McCormick explained that there has to be at least one male and one female volunteer and she would prefer to have couples volunteer together.
The challenge there is that it probably can’t be two people who do not know each other,” McCormick said. “It’s probably better to have a husband and wife team. So everybody is safe. Everybody is trusted.”
Once an interested volunteer has applied online, passed the background check and has been approved, McCormick said they will then get to be trained on how the warming center works.
“(Volunteers) help with the cooking and the serving and the meals. Somebody has to be awake all night long, because we have to know that people are where they’re supposed to be and they’re not roaming the building or walking in and out of the doors. Those types of safety issues,” said McCormick.
“They will help the guys get their cots set up and make sure that they’ve got blankets and pillows and all that good stuff. Then just visit with them. Get to known them. Build a relationship. Maybe we can help them get up and out of homelessness if we can build a relationship of trust.”
On nights the Branson Salvation Army opens the warming center, all of the single men are placed together in the chapel to sleep. Single woman, married couples and people with children are given rooms with locking doors to sleep in. No weapons, alcohol or drugs will be allowed inside the building.
“The warming center opens usually when it’s in the mid-20s. We open at 6 that night, and then we shuffle everybody out by 8 in the morning,” McCormick said. “Then we serve a hot meal at night and we serve a hot breakfast in the morning. So they have something in their stomaches that they can sleep on, and they have something in their stomaches when they go out again.”
Alongside community volunteers, McCormick said she is also in need of area hotels, motels and inns to partner with the Branson Salvation Army to house people in need when the occasion arises.
“Anybody that comes to us for help, we’ll be trying to help get them set up someplace else. The challenge is, in that regard, is we have lost, I think, five hotels that worked with us. We have a delayed payment system. A lot of hotels don’t want a delayed payment. They want payment right then and there. Unfortunately, we don’t keep cash or credit cards in this building,” McCormick said. “So the challenge is to find a hotel that will work with us that has open rooms and will take our vouchers. That’s the challenge we’ve had the last year.”
McCormick said that she also wants to thank everyone who pledged to help the Branson Salvation Army in one way or the other in 2019.
“I would just put a big thank you out to Branson and Taney and Stone counties for all the people who donated whether it was time or money or gifts for the kids or gifts for the seniors. It’s just huge for us. It’s helps us help as many people as possible.”
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or partnering with the Branson Salvation Army can visit salvationarmyusa.org or contact their office at 417-339-4434. The Branson Salvation Army office is located at 1114 Stanley Blvd. in Branson.
