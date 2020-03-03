Billy Gail’s is officially open for business.
Under the new ownership of Flat Creek Restaurants, Billy Gail’s celebrated their opening day March 3 with several new improvements.
“We obviously put more parking in….we’re going to take charge cards, which is something they’ve never done before,” said Flat Creek partner and co-owner Alan Kram.” We’ve increased the seating, we’ve increased the menu. We put in a few things from Flat Creek, like our catfish, over for the lunch menu. We’ve expanded the lunch menu.”
Even with the changes, a lot of the things that make Billy Gail’s special, like the staff, is staying the same.
“We’ve changed the decor a little bit, but we’ve kept a lot of Gail’s stuff here,” said Kram.” We’ve opened up a lot of the walls to kind of make it feel a little bit bigger, and make it a little bit easier to get around. We’re pretty excited about all of that.
“The good thing is, we’ve retained all the help that was here, almost 100% is coming back, which is pretty exciting. Plus, we were able to add on another 20 jobs besides those people.”
It seems the biggest changes include the seating and parking, which will help better the experience for those who visit.
“We’re going to almost double the capacity of seating that they originally had, and we’ve tripled the amount of parking they had,” said Kram.
