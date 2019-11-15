For the sixth time, bills regarding the 76 Project were brought before the aldermen at Tuesday’s meeting and failed to get the four necessary votes to pass their final reading.
The first phase of the 76 Project consists of moving the currently overhead utility lines underground from Presley’s Theater to the Branson Ferris Wheel property.
This has been a long awaited move for many of the businesses along 76 Country Boulevard, better known as ‘The Strip’.
John Dixon, general manager of Believe It or Not! Branson (Ripley Entertainment, Inc.), stated at the meeting, “I’m here speaking on behalf of Ripley Entertainment this evening. We were a supporter of the 76 Project from day one. We’ve given up property, parking, even one of our entrances with the expressed commitment from the city that there would be undergrounding of the utilities.
“The front of our building, as well as our entire property, are criss-crossed with various utility lines. Along with it being an eyesore, it also prevents us from further development on our property. We appreciate all that the council does for the city of Branson, but we respectfully ask you to honor that commitment and vote to approve this issue.”
After a long discussion, the vote was 3-2 with Aldermen Kevin McConnell and Larry Milton providing the two votes against the bill. Rick Castillon was absent from the meeting.
If the full board had produced a 3-3 tie, then Mayor Edd Akers could have given a tie-breaking vote. Without a tie, the vote failed because there were not four votes in favor.
