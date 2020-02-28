Reeds Spring High School has a new head football coach, and the name may be familiar to some in the area.
Andy McFarland left his coaching position at Forsyth High School this week after accepting a position as head football coach at Reeds Spring. He spent a year at Forsyth and said the decision didn’t come easily.
“It’s always a challenge with a complex decision that has a huge impact on not only you and your family, but lots of people in the community around you,” McFarland said. “It’s hard to know what the right thing to do is.”
The head coaching position at Reeds Spring opened up in January, when former head coach Lance Gosch stepped down to put more focus in his role as athletic director.
McFarland said there are a lot of things that made the jump to Reeds Spring appealing.
“They’ve developed a winning tradition over the last few years, and they have amazing facilities and great athletes,” McFarland said. “Everything you could be looking for on that end.”
But the decision wasn’t guided by just the facilities and athletes. McFarland added the fact previous coaches remain in different roles at Reeds Spring sent him a message. The message is that Reeds Spring is a place where coaches want to go and want to stay.
Two of Reeds Spring’s previous head football coaches are still involved with the school. Brian Moler, who was the team’s head coach from 2008-2013 and offensive coordinator 2014-2018, is the assistant principal. Gosch, who recently stepped down, remains in his role as athletic director.
Moler was also one of McFarland’s coaches when he was in high school.
“I have that personal relationship,” McFarland said. “I’ve known some other people who have worked for the district, and they’ve had nothing but amazing things to say.”
McFarland met with the Reeds Spring football team Thursday, and said it was a boost of energy.
Despite all of that, he said it didn’t make the decision to leave Forsyth any easier.
“That’s been a tough and emotional process this week,” McFarland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.