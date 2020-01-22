Branson Parks & Recreation Department and Big Air Trampoline Park is pleased to bring you ‘Adult Co-Ed Trampoline Dodgeball’!
“We are extremely excited about this dodgeball opportunity with Big Air,” said Assistant Director Parks & Recreation Jason Reinsch. “Thanks to their facility and desire to expand community opportunities and our knowledge and skill in the areas of running athletic events, it was really an ideal match for us to offer this unique tournament and league.”
According to a press release, all games will be played at Big Air Trampoline Park at 3300 Gretna Rd., in state-of-the-art trampoline dodgeball arena. Games will feature traditional 6-on-6 dodgeball just like you remember from PE class, with the added fun of trampolines.
“Obviously, the No. 1 difference is that the games will be played on trampolines. The actual arena is enclosed with netting, which contains the participants as well as the balls,” said Reinsch.
“The arena provides a unique opportunity for everyone to be in a little bit closer quarters, creating a more exciting and fast paced game. We really think this is a great opportunity to adults to get out and really cut loose. After all, it’s not every day that you get to play dodgeball on a trampoline as an adult!”
The dodgeball tournament will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and beginning at 6 p.m. for $30 per team with a two-game guarantee.
The dodgeball league will be on Tuesdays, beginning March 3 for $150 per team. Games will begin each evening at 6 p.m. with four weeks of doubleheaders followed by a season end tournament.
For more information regarding new Dodgeball programs, please contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368. To register your team, go to bransonparksandrecreation.com/catalog.
