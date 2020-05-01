After being unable to launch at the beginning of April due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Hollister has given the all-new Hollister Farmers Market the approval to open on May 5.
Operated under the management of State of the Ozarks, the Hollister Farmers Market will be held every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 29 on the empty lot that used to house the Culligan Water Plant, at 108 Chad Lane in Hollister.
While restrictions have begun to slightly ease across the state and country, Hollister Farmers Market Co-Manager Dale Grubaugh said that they’re doing everything they can think of to ensure their vendors and patrons are all safe.
“There’ll be a single entrance and exit as best we can in an open-air situation. We are going to ask folks to respect social distancing for a while. The vendors will be six feet apart from each other and preferably gloved or pre-bagged stuff so people can just grab and go,” said Grubaugh. “I’m very positive and excited at the fact that we’re actually getting to do something that looks and seems normal again.”
Grubaugh said that they will also have hand sanitizer set up throughout the market, and they will be limiting the number of people who walk through the market at the same time.
He added that the city of Hollister has gone above and beyond to prepare the property for the market.
“They’ve put in electric pedestals for those that need electricity, and they’ve even poured some concrete and took out some brush and bushes and just really cleaned it up and made it really look nice,” said Grubaugh. “We’re excited about that. “We’ll have vegetables, breads, meats, eggs, some crafty stuff and honey.”
While attendees are welcome to park their vehicles, get out and walk through the market, co-manager Joshua Heston said they are also working to create a curbside option for those who have health or mobility issues.
“We’ll be working out the logistics on that over the next two weeks, particularly in conversation with the vendors. Creating infrastructure for the vendors that they’re comfortable with. And it may be just as simple as having a set of approved vendors who are offering that and then through social media and on the website publishing that list, with their phone number and you call the vendor directly on their cell phone, order your stuff and they take it to you when you get to the parking lot.”
The Hollister Farmers Market was announced at the beginning of the year, and on Feb. 13 Grubaugh and Heston held their first market meeting with interested vendors at the Hollister Train Depot. While the new opening date for the market is just around the corner, Heston said he does want to ensure the public that the market is not something they are quickly trying to throw together.
“The process, the structure, the decision to do it and the opening day; all of this has been done in very close conversation with (Hollister) city administration. It has been done while in dialogue with the Taney County Health Department, and it is being done under the rules and the regulations and the guidelines that are set forth by the governor of Missouri,” said Heston. “We are taking the precautions that we need to. We’re following the orders that have been put out and the guidelines that have been set up. We’re moving forward proactively, we’re moving forward responsibly and to me this is an extremely important step for our community.”
As the market was supposed to launch back in April, Grubaugh said that they’re going to work some Saturday market days into the schedule as well to make up for some lost time.
“Our vendors are paying for a season, we want to make good on what we told them what they would get. So at this point we’re going to add in some Saturday dates that are not selected yet, but they will be shortly and we will get those published,” said Grubaugh. “We want to be fair to our vendors and let them have the most bang for their buck. At least get them everything we promised them.”
As the opening for the market is just days away, Heston said that the first market is being treated more like a soft launch.
“Something that Dale, myself and the State of the Ozarks brand have always been committed to is consistency, and I am confident that with this level of consistency we’re going to see this market grow through this year and become a staple and just become an integral part of the Hollister community for years to come.”
In true State of the Ozarks fashion, on the final Tuesday of each month, the market will also include an artisans fair for local artisans to showcase and sell their work to market attendees.
As a growing number of farmers markets are now accepting EBT Cards, Heston confirmed that they are finalizing details to get their own EBT processor to accommodate those in the EBT program.
“My commitment, Dale’s commitment, State of the Ozarks and Hollister Farmers Market commitment is to provide high quality food to people who need it. I know that we have a lot of lower-income or at-risk families, especially now, in the Hollister community,” said Heston. “Being able to put good, high quality, nutritional, local food into the hands of at-risk and low income families is a priority for us.”
The Hollister Farmers Market is still actively looking for vendors. Vendor options for the 2020 Hollister Farmers Market include a $300 Season Pass, a $90 Six-Week Seasonal Grower Pass, a $90 Six-Week Artisan Fair Pass and a $25 Single Market Day Fee.
Vendor applications and additional market and vendor details can all be found at stateoftheozarks.net.
