Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, construction has been deemed an “essential business,” and things continue to change in Branson.
A building at 310 S. Commercial Street, next to the Post Office in Downtown Branson, has been demolished. The building was formerly known as Whelchel Funeral Home.
According to Joel Hornickel, Director of Planning and Development for the city of Branson, the city issued a demolition permit on Feb. 28, 2020 to remove the existing building. No further requests for this property have been made to the city at this time.
There is also always something being built in Branson.
At this time, the new business being built will be AutoZone auto parts.
The location, according to Hornickel, is 1819 State Hwy 248.
This new AutoZone auto parts location is next to the newly opened Nature’s Wonders, across the street from O’Reilly Auto Parts.
“The city received a building permit request for a new AutoZone auto parts store on Feb. 3, 2020 at this location (next to Nature’s Wonders),” said Hornickel. “The first round of the staff’s review was completed on March 6, 2020, and staff is now awaiting a response from the applicant for the next round of review.”
