Last week Elevate Branson was the recipient of a large beef, milk and yogurt donation from McDonald’s in Branson.
On Friday, April 24, Branson Area McDonald’s owner and operator Andy Ruprecht and team wheeled several pallets of food into Elevate Branson. Donated items included 780 frozen beef patties, 1,152 tubes of Go-Gurt, 31 cases of nonfat milk and 292 cases of bulk yogurt, according to a press release.
“We love living in Branson and know the need now is greater than ever for those facing food insecurities,” said Ruprecht in the release. “During these uncertain times we face, we are glad to come together to fulfill a need with great local organizations like Elevate Branson.”
Elevate Branson routinely delivers 350 meals a week to those who are living in Branson area extend-stay motels and facing food insecurities. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Elevate Branson has increased their meal deliveries to twice a week and is now providing more than 1,000 weekly meals to local residents in need,” the release stated.
“We are so grateful for this wholesome food donation to help feed protein-rich foods to our neighbors in need,” said Elevate Branson Executive Director Bryan Stallings in the release.
“McDonald’s knows the local impact Elevate Branson makes to those facing food insecurities and was happy to donate and meet the need for protein within the Branson community,” the release stated.
To learn more about the programs and services offered by Elevate Branson and their current needs during the pandemic, visit elevatebranson.org.
