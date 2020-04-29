Taney County has now had its 11th case of COVID-19, but this case comes with a bit of a caveat.
The Taney County Health Department announced April 29 the 11th confirmed case of COVID-19 among Taney County residents.
According to a press release from the health department, this individual is a Taney County resident “that is currently working and living outside the county. The individual has had no contact within the county and there is no known risk to the community at this time.”
The state counts COVID-19 cases by the county of residence, which is why this newest case is assigned to Taney County.
“We are working closely with the collaborating health department on this case,” states Tiffany Bullock,
Communicable Disease Coordinator for TCHD. “The TCHD Communicable Disease Team has completed our part of the investigation and has determined that there has been no risk of transmission within our community.”
The Taney County Health Department continues to encourage those with COVID-19 symptoms to seek testing.
COVID-19 symptomsinclude:
–High fever
–Cough
–Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
–Chills
–Muscle pain
–Headache
–Sore throat
Contact your healthcare provider to be screened for COVID-19 testing, or schedule a free virtual visit at coxhealth.com using the code “COVID.”
As of 2 p.m. April 29, according to the Taney County Health Department website, among the county’s 11 COVID-19 cases, six of those individuals have recovered, and there has been one death. A total of 277 county residents has been tested.
For information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.