More than $50,000 in merchandise was stolen from the Best Buy in Branson on Jan. 20, according to Branson police.
In a press release, the Branson Police Department reported they are actively investigating a burglary that occurred at the Best Buy on Branson Hills Parkway. Investigators believe this burglary is linked to at least four other burglaries across the Midwest region.
Branson investigators have identified one suspect linked to the Branson Best Buy burglary and have secured an arrest warrant for the suspect. This investigation is ongoing and investigators are coordinating with other state and federal partners to identify and apprehend those responsible for these burglaries, according to the release.
Anyone with any information on this burglary or similar incidents are encouraged to contact Det. Cody Foster with the Branson Police Department at 417-334-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.