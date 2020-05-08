Taney County residents who travel outside the area are no longer being asked to self-quarantine.
Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall stated on Monday in her daily online update that those who have traveled outside the area are no longer asked to spend 14 days at home in self-quarantine.
However, Marshall did say anyone traveling outside the area should still take certain precautions.
“We do encourage them to monitor symptoms for 14 days and to wear a face mask, especially if they’ve been at what we would call a hot spot or somewhere that’s had a huge number of cases.”
As Taney County businesses begin reopening, Marshall said it is still important for individuals and businesses to practice social distancing and to sanitize surfaces.
She also said that, although businesses are allowed to reopen, they are not required to do so.
As of Monday, Taney County still had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two deaths. Currently, three cases are still active and seven individuals have recovered.
