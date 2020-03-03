Hobby Lobby is coming to Branson.
A Hobby Lobby official confirmed by email that the company is going to be opening next year on Missouri 248.
“At this time, we can confirm that a lease has been signed for the former Kmart location and our projected opening is February 2021,” the statement said.
At this point, it is unclear how much of the 121,000-square-foot former Kmart facility will be used by Hobby Lobby.
According to Hobby Lobby’s website, the business is primarily an arts-and-crafts store but also includes hobbies, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home decor and holiday merchandise.
Hobby Lobby has also announced that they opened five new stores in January with plans to open an additional 50 new stores. They also plan to relocate 15 current stores across the nation in 2020.
Hobby Lobby currently operates more than 900 stores and provides more than 43,000 people with jobs, according to their website.
The Branson Kmart closed in 2017. It was one of 78 Kmarts that closed around the country at that time.
Visit hobbylobby.com.
