The improper insulation of a wood heating stove is being blamed for a residential structure fire on Jan. 30 in Forsyth.
In a press release, Forsyth Fire Chief Nathan Bower reported that at around 4:47 p.m., crews were dispatched to 15798 US Highway 160 on report of a flue fire. Upon arrival to the scene, the call was upgraded to a structure fire.
Two occupants home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely. One of the two occupants also attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. No injuries were reported, according to the release.
The fire caused minor damage to the garage area of the duplex home. The fire started due to improper installation of a wood heating stove and combustibles being to close to the heat source, the release stated.
More than 25 firefighters responded to the call, as Forsyth received mutual aid from both the Central and Western Taney County fire protection districts and the Taney County Ambulance District, according to the release.
Bower said the department has had a lot of responses this month regarding heating appliances issues. He added that he would like to remind residents to have their heating and air units checked yearly. Residents should also have working smoke alarms in every sleeping area on each level of the home, carbon monoxide detectors if they have a fire place or attached garage and a legible addresses posted outside the home, the release stated.
