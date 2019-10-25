The Farmers Market of the Ozark in Branson is coming to close this week and will host it’s final market of 2019 on Oct. 29.
The 2019 Branson market was launched in May of this year on the north end – or Belk side – of the Branson Landing parking lot. This year’s market also found itself under new management.
For the 2019 market season, FMO took a new approach and brought in two new faces to manage its Branson market. Following the success and popularity of SOTO Fest - hosted by online magazine publication State of the Ozarks - State of the Ozarks Editor in Chief Joshua Heston and Publisher Dale Grubaugh were selected as market managers for 2019.
After reflecting on this year’s market, Grubaugh said it has been pretty spectacular.
“We’ve been able to have the market every day except with one, where we actually had to cancel due to inclement weather. The heat did play with us a bit during August and September, but the vendors were troopers,” said Grubaugh. “They were right there and so were the buyers. The community came out and supported them. So for me, it’s been really good.”
Following some bad market experiences in recent years, vendors had voiced, to both Grubaugh and Heston, their concerns before the market season even began. Heston said they’ve worked hard to do right by their vendors.
“We love our vendors, and we think they know that. Doing the farmers market correctly involves a lot of work. It involves a lot of work throughout the week, but it involves a lot of work on the day the market. We knew that going in,” said Heston. “Doing this correctly means really caring about your vendors, working at getting the word out, and you can’t sit on your butt during the market. You have to work. We knew that going in. I don’t think either one of us had any illusions about that.”
Heston added that all the hard work and long hours of putting things together is worth it when you see the market running as it should.
“When you see the community itself come out and be grateful for these kind of opportunities. The fresh produce, the fresh baked goods, the music and the experience as a whole,” Heston said. “When you see at the end of the day that the vendors have not only worked really hard, but they’ve been compensated for working really hard. They’ve gotten paid well for working really hard. When they express how much they appreciate what we’ve done, it makes it worth it.”
At the beginning of June, the Branson Landing announced that it would be moving the farmers market from the north end of the Landing back to the south end, next to the two Lake Taneycomo bridges, where it was originally held when it first started. Grubaugh explained that what they thought was going to be a negative situation at first, actually turned out to be for the best.
“The market doubled nearly immediately as far as attendance. There were some that weren’t ecstatic about the fact that we were moved, but overall, the attendance picked up tremendously,” Grubaugh said. “Part of that was visibility. People on either side of the bridge going either direction couldn’t help but see that there was something going on”
While both Heston and Grubaugh worked diligently to make the market happen each week, they both agreed that the market vendors are some of the hardest working people they’ve met.
“They have to prepare and harvest from their garden. They have to work in their kitchens or work in their shops. Whatever they’re doing to replenish. For some of the vendors, we’re not the only market that they’ve been at. So they’re really working hard,” said Grubaugh. “These folks work hard, but for a lot of them, this is their bread and butter. This is not a hobby for them. This is what they do and my hats off to them, because they are just tenacious.”
For anyone that’s not had the opportunity to come down and visit the market this season, Grubaugh said they would like to encourage people to not miss the final Branson market day of the season.
“One of the things that excites me is, here we are at the end of October, and on Tuesday we’re still going to have fresh tomatoes,” said Grubaugh. “Not hot house grown tomatoes, but grown in the dirt tomatoes. And they’re going to be beautiful. We may have a few other vegetables out there, but we still have fresh tomatoes.”
As the final market is being held only two days ahead of Halloween, the two market managers shared that many of the vendors are planning to decorate their booths, dress up in costumes and hand out candy to the children.
Market hours are from 3-7 p.m. Visit loveyourfarmer.com.
