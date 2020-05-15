The city of Branson’s Finance Department has released a 2020 Fiscal Health Update that includes a detailed report of assumptions regarding Branson’s financial health.
“The City of Branson’s Finance Department has reviewed and adjusted all budgets to come up with a solid financial plan that will sustain all ongoing operations of the community in light of any financial impacts of COVID-19,” stated the release by the city. “Overall, the City is in good financial health due to being fiscally responsible, budget cuts and maintaining healthy reserves.”
According to the 2020 Fiscal Health Update, the city’s COVID-19 approach comes in two stages: Budget cuts and how to re-establish fund reserve levels. Later it will be decided what items can be re-included in the budget as the economy reopens.
The city has:
–Established new 2020 budgetary assumptions
–Developed business support
–Created more advantageous inflows and outflows of cash
–Developed fund outlooks
According to the update, the city’s assumptions for March through July, in regards to revenues, include no sales tax revenue, which equates to a 45% reduction in revenue for all tax funds. All other non-tax revenue is assumed at a 45% reduction.
The report also discusses how, for every month the quarantine was in effect, it would take the city approximately six months to reframe. According to Finance Director Jamie Rouch, when talking about reframing, the city is referring to recovering.
“However, the City doesn’t want to recover, in a sense of returning to a normal state, from COVID-19,” said Rouch. “The City doesn’t want to go backward. We want to go forward. We want to improve. We want to be more resilient and able to absorb future shocks and stresses. That’s why we want to plan for the future and aggressively reframe it.”
The city’s assumptions regarding expenditures include reduced personnel costs, cutting all capital spending and reduced materials or contractor costs.
According to the update, these assumptions identify areas of expenditure cuts from all General Fund departments, including Administration, Clerk & Court, Engineering, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, and Planning & Zoning, Planning & Development, part of Public Works.
The complete report provides graphs for individual funds, some of which provide a bolded “expected unreserved fund balance” percentage. Rouch clarifies that “it means that the fund balance at the end of the year will be a percentage of operating expenditures based upon our assumptions.”
The city, according to Rouch, has not laid off any full-time employees. However, the city does have a hiring freeze in place for unfilled positions and did not hire part time or seasonal positions. However, this will be subject to change if revenues bounce back.
View the full report by clicking on “2020 Fiscal Update” under “Financial” on the city’s website at http://bransonmo.gov/299/Reports.
