The Sight & Sound theater is looking to provide pastures for their production animals.
The theatre received approval from the Branson Planning Commission recently to use property in the area of the Sight & Sound Theatre to allow animals appearing in the show’s production to spend time outside.
They have a main pasture planned, as well as the opportunity to have an additional pasture if needed.
According to a staff report from the Planning Commission, the proposed planned development application was for an amendment so agricultural uses would be allowed on the premises.
These outdoor pastures will provide fresh air and sunlight for the currently indoor livestock with the goal to improve their well-being and quality of life.
According to the applicant, Joe Compton, the animals will occupy the pastures most of the time as long as the weather permits it.
According to a presentation, the new pastures will include double fenced gate systems with a four-foot offset to make sure the animals and the public are out of reach of one another.
The pastures will also include a 10-foot landscape buffer yard between the pastures and neighboring properties and required site lighting and cameras for security purposes. The lights will be placed accordingly to make sure there is no spillover of lighting onto neighboring properties.
“A couple more supplements they had listed, intent is to not disturb the existing topography of the site. They’re not trying to overdevelop the property, they’re just trying to use it the way it is today,” said Branson Planning & Development Director Joel Hornickel.
Compton stated during the meeting that they’re not planning on changing the topography, but merely clean it up by taking out loose materials (brush, limbs, etc.)
“And finally a comment (was made in the application) about (how) noise level from the animals shall not exceed 75 decimals between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. measured at the property line of adjacent properties,” said Hornickel.
A note was also made in the application, that they would maintain clean and sanitary conditions. This would create areas free from offensive or noxious odor.
Compton stated during the meeting that the intent of these pastures are not to create a petting zoo-type circumstance, but strictly to improve the animals’ way of life.
The issue now goes to the Branson Board of Aldermen for final consideration.
