A Branson alderman, up for reelection, has been given a court-issued order of protection for the second time in less than a decade.
According to online court records, an ex parte petition was filed in Newton County against Rick Castillon, a Ward II alderman in Branson. An ex parte is defined by the Missouri court system’s website as a temporary order of protection until a judge can decide if a full order of protection is necessary. On April 23, a judge ruled in favor of the petitioner and issued a full order of protection.
According to the online docket, Newton County Associate Circuit Judge Anna Christine Rhoades ruled “Court finds that the Petitioner has proven the allegations of harassment have been proven by a preponderance of the evidence, and are sufficient for the entry of a Full Order of Protection.”
The Branson Tri-Lakes News requested court documents last week, but has not received a response.
According to the Missouri courts website, “An order of protection is an order issued by a Missouri court pursuant to the Domestic Violence Act that restrains a person from abusing, stalking, sexually assaulting, or harassing another person.”
When called by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, Castillon provided the following statement:
“It is true that a previous girlfriend of mine filed an order of protection. While I will not engage on personal matters, I think it would serve my opponents well to focus on the people of Branson and the needs of our city as opposed to my personal life.
“I have heard from many who are not interested in discussing my personal life but instead have decided to vote for me because of the way I represent our business community and our Residents as an Alderman for Ward 2.
“I will continue to fight for limited government, fiscal responsibility and individual liberty and freedom during what will be my 3rd term representing the City of Branson.”
Castillon’s opponent for Ward ll in the upcoming election is Jeff Seay. Seay provided the following statement by email:
“I feel It is important for me to provide a statement about my opponent regarding this matter,” the email stated. “I have run my campaign focusing on the distinctions between myself and my opponent. In this case, the character of my opponent has been challenged. The Voters of Ward II have a right to know about the character, personality, and the integrity of those seeking public office within our community.”
A previous order of protection was filed against Castillon more than six years ago.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News featured a story in 2018, when Castillon was running unopposed for his second term, that an ex parte had been filed against him in November 2013 by a former wife. Taney County Judge James Justus granted a full order of protection following a civil trial.
Court records show that Castillon and the former wife were divorced in May of 2013.
In 2018, Castillon told the Branson Tri-Lakes News the order of protection was the result of a misunderstanding.
“I had an ex-wife who said I was following her, and I wasn’t,” Castillon said in 2018. “We were both going to CrossFit and my ex-wife lived down the (road near the CrossFit studio) and she would see (myself and the woman I was with) and assumed I was stalking her.”
The terms of the protection order included that Castillon could not be at the Branson High School, where his ex-wife was employed, other than to attend sporting events or to pick up or drop off customers of a limousine business he had at the time. That order of protection expired in 2015. The new order of protection will expire April 6, 2021.
Court records show that a subsequent wife filed for divorce days after Castillon was first elected in April 2016. The divorce was granted in June of that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.